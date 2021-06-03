Athens Mayor James “Monte” Montgomery has been arrested by Longview police on charges of online solicitation of a minor, sexual contact.
Police familiar with the investigation told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that Montgomery allegedly got caught up in a DPS prostitution sting.
Montgomery, 63, of 908 Kyle St. Athens, was arrested by the Longview Police Department and arraigned to the Gregg County Jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
He paid the bond and was released, police said.
According to the city of Athens website, Montgomery is serving a term from 2021 to 2023.