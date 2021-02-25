From front-line workers to support staff, the associates who work for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital on South Beckham Avenue in Tyler enjoyed a hot breakfast on Thursday.

As employees showed up, a food truck, fresh fruit and boxes of hot food were waiting for them.

The Brookshire Grocery Co. set up their Community Kitchen food truck from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. to say thank you to the employees.

Hundreds of health care workers received a hot boxed breakfast of a biscuit, bacon, scrambled eggs and tater tots, along with muffins and fresh fruit.

A sign said "Thank you hometown heroes for serving our community from Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Market."

Recommended For You


twitter @23johnanderson

Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year. He has earned top AP awards for news, videos and sports writing and won the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award. He has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX News and CNN.