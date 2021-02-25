From front-line workers to support staff, the associates who work for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital on South Beckham Avenue in Tyler enjoyed a hot breakfast on Thursday.
As employees showed up, a food truck, fresh fruit and boxes of hot food were waiting for them.
The Brookshire Grocery Co. set up their Community Kitchen food truck from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. to say thank you to the employees.
Hundreds of health care workers received a hot boxed breakfast of a biscuit, bacon, scrambled eggs and tater tots, along with muffins and fresh fruit.
A sign said "Thank you hometown heroes for serving our community from Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Market."