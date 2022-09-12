The Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy store located at 3635 Troup Highway 110 is now open following recent renovations. Beginning Monday, Braum’s will celebrate the newly remodeled store with special offers, raffles, and more.
Renovations were made to both the inside and outside of the business.
The outside of the store now features a tower with Braum's logo displayed on the front. New brick and stone on the exterior also give the store a sleek and updated look.
Several renovations were also made inside to give customers a better shopping and dining experience.
The fresh market has all new glass coolers and milk cases. In the lobby, more seating options are available for guests.
Restrooms and parking are updated to ensure both meet the needs of guests who utilize ADA-accessible areas. The kitchen is expanded and has new equipment. Customers will also enjoy a better drive-thru experience with two ordering lanes.
Braum’s President and CEO Drew Braum said there is also a new management team.
"It was time to give this store a fresh look," Braum said. "We are excited to be open, and the new management team and crew look forward to serving the community here."
The grand re-opening celebration begins Monday and will run through Sunday. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a free HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, and free Braum's food and merchandise.
Customers must go inside to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited and will be available while supplies last.
On Saturday, kids get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 to 6 p.m. inside the store. Kids must be 15 or under and accompanied by a parent. The offer is not available through the drive-thru.
In total, there are 307 Braum's stores in operation. All stores are within a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas with three locations in the Tyler area.
Braum's stores feature an ice cream fountain and a grill area for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The stores also offer a fully stocked grocery store with over 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products. Online fresh market ordering is also now available.
For more information, call 903-509-4107.