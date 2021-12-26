The holidays are coming to an end, but there's still plenty for children and families to do before school is back in session.
Here's a sample of outdoor and indoor activities in the Tyler area:
Enjoy the outdoors
These outdoor spots are great for taking a walk or just relaxing and enjoying nature:
The city of Tyler has 28 parks and 14 trails for walking or biking. City parks are open from sunrise to sunset, and trails are open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. For a full list of the parks and trails in Tyler, cityoftyler.org/government/departments/parks-rec .
Tyler State Park has numerous activities, including biking, hiking, fishing, bird watching, camping and more. The park loans fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes, but bait must be purchased. The park is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Entry for adults is $6, and children 12 and younger get in free. For information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/tyler .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd., is a great place to take a walk outside and see all kinds of animals. Entry into the zoo is available 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Tckets are $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for seniors, $11.50 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and younger. To buy tickets, visit caldwellzoo.org.
Stimulate your mind
The holidays don't have to mean taking a break from learning:
The Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., is open every day. The facility offers not only books but DVDs, board games, E-readers and more. The library will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., has more than 800 works in its permanent collection. Current temporary exhibitions include Norman Rockwell: Drawings, Paintings & Prints and The Black Dress: Selections from the Texas Fashion Collection and Works by Nancy Lamb. The museum is closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For admission and more information visit, tylermuseum.org .
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway, offers hands-on learning about science and more. It will be closed Jan 1 to 7. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $13 for ages 13 and up, $8 for ages 2 to 12, $8 for those $65, $7 for active military and free for children younger than two. For information visit discoveryscienceplace.org .
The Earth and Space Science Center at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E. Lake St., offers hands-on learning for all ages. The museum is closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Regular hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For information and ticket cost, visit sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Learn about aircrafts and their role in American history at the Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive. The museum is operating with its winter hours and is closed Tuesdays. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admissions is $8 for adults, $7 for veterans and seniors, $5 for children ages 6 through 12 and free for children younger than 5. For information, visit tylerhamm.org .
Be active
Want to get out and be active? Check out these activities:
iJump, 2029 Capital Drive, features trampolines, dodgeball courts, a ninja course and more. iJump is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day. After Jan. 1, the park will return to normal hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 8958 S. Broadway Ave, has something for all ages. Normal hours are noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
For a day filled with movies, arcade games, bowling and more, visit Time Squares Grand Slam, 5201 S. Broadway. Through Jan 2, hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. For showings and hours of operation for the bowling alley, restaurant and more, visit tylermovies.com .
Solve a mystery at Escapology, 8958 S. Broadway Ave. Normal hours are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and noon to 3 p.m. on Friday. For information, visit www.escapology.com/en/tyler-tx .
Try to find your way out of a room in less than an hour at the Tyler Escape Room, 2715 University Blvd. It's closed New Year's Day. Regular hours are noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday. For information, visit www.tylerescaperoom.com .