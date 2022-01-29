Henry
Buy Now

Henry is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is part border collie and pointer. Henry weighs 75 pounds and is about 6 years old. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Henry would thrive as a member of an active family - hiking, boating, camping – whatever – Henry is all in!. Henry will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Henry, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 Pets Fur People

Henry is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is part border collie and pointer. Henry weighs 75 pounds and is about 6 years old. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Henry would thrive as a member of an active family - hiking, boating, camping – whatever – Henry is all in!. Henry will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Henry, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Tags