The vending machines aren’t just filled with snacks and drinks at Tyler ISD’s Dixie Elementary. There, kids can visit a vending machine filled with free books.
Third-grader Hawaii Collier was the first to visit the new vending machine. With a token in hand she earned by helping a new student around campus, Hawaii used her token to get the book, “Hair Love.”
Hawaii said she was so excited to get this book because she had been wanting to read it.
The new machine, dubbed Inchy, the Bookworm Vending Machine, was put at Dixie Elementary to promote literacy and encourage positive behavior in students. The vending machine is also a great way to encourage students to read and have fun doing it.
“Hawaii earned the first Inchy token for being a leader on campus,” Dixie Elementary Principal Kimberly Simmons said. “She took initiative to help a new student on their first day in class and around campus without being prompted to.”
Simmons said Dixie Elementary is a Leader in Me campus, so seeing the kids show kindness and compassion is exactly what they love to see from their students.
“I helped the new girl in class,” Hawaii said. “I helped her because I wanted her to have a friend.”
The machine has been at the school for three weeks and has proven to have a positive impact on students. The machine contains Scholastic books and can hold up to about 21 different titles with 12 copies of each.
The books in the machine aim to support diversity through a range of titles that appeal to all cultures, ages and backgrounds, with books written in both Spanish and English.
A Tyler ISD Foundation Grants for Great Ideas award submitted by Simmons is what made the vending machine possible.
The grant is awarded to educators with innovative ideas that encourage student achievement and classroom enrichment. The funding can be awarded to the district, a campus, an individual or team of educators.