With the push of a button, you could find out about any of the six historical figures portrayed by students at the cafeteria of Bonner Elementary in Tyler on Thursday.
Anywhere from famed storyteller Maya Angelou to aviator Bessie Coleman to trumpeter Louis Armstrong, students in kindergarten to fifth grade selected from a wide list of well-known figures to commemorate Black History Month, by not only doing research but were also encouraged to dress up.
“This gives the students opportunities to know about the notable Black figures in history and how they made an impact,” said Nancy Davis, master teacher of reading at Bonner Elementary.
Formed by a committee, the students who elected to participate were instructed to choose from a list of impactful figures in Black history.
Davis said the students who worked on this project outside of class, particularly with parents, did not take away classroom time.
“Since this wasn’t formed for the teachings inside the classroom, we didn’t want to disrupt the teachers’ daily lessons,” Davis said.
Several students, including kindergarteners and third and fourth graders, elected to participate in the living museum of historical figures.
With their tri-fold posters and costumes, the students were set up in the cafeteria with a ‘button’ that lit up, prompting them to tell engaged audience members about their selected figure.
Kason Alexander portrayed civil rights activist, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“He is my inspiration … to keep going and never stop,” Kason said.
Brooklyn Solis talked about winning tennis player Serena Williams, citing her interest with the sport.
“I like going to park and playing tennis with my family,” Brooklyn said.
Potential astronaut Jamison Pruitt portrayed Ronald McNair, who was aboard the Challenger that exploded in January 1986.
“I love astronauts ... they go out of space!” Jamison said.
Lucille Strittmatter wore a gymnast suit to portray Simone Biles, an American gymnast with 32 World/Olympic medals.
Danielle Ocho spoke about famed trumpet player Louis Armstrong, who she picked because her sister plays the trumpet.
Hayslinn Palacios spoke about Rosa Parks, an activist known for refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955.
“I thought she was really interesting and would be interesting to talk about,” Hayslinn said.
Rudy Cervantes, with boxing gloves, portrayed famed boxer Muhammed Ali.
“I chose him because he was a good American boxer and was really strong,” Rudy said.
The students had a ‘rehearsal’ by addressing their peers at school, and then had a performance for their parents in the evening.