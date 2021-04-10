Pets Fur People has a bonded pair of bloodhounds available for adoption. Bella (left) and Marlin are two and one year old respectively. They each weigh 75 pounds and are spayed and neutered. Bella and Marlin are totally vetted and have been microchipped for identification purposes. This handsome red pair is good around cats, other dogs and kids. Best of all, Bella and Marlin are house trained. Bella and Marlin are energetic and friendly and will need a large back yard. Marlin and Bella will go home with starter kits of food, collars and leashes and certificates for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bella and Marlin call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Bonded pair of bloodhounds seek family with room for 2
Alex Dominguez
