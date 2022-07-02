Meet Ivy (black and white) and Jewel (white) – a bonded pair of cuties available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. These "sisters by another mother" love each other so much and must be adopted together. They weigh about 20 pounds each and will not take up much room in the bed. These two girls are always happy – wagging their tails and smiling all the time. Ivy and Jewel are fully vetted. They are not barkers and have affectionate personalities. Ivy and Jewel will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Ivy and Jewel, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.