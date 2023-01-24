The Texas African American Museum in Tyler never received the $1 million promised by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of Muhammad Ali, the Empowerment Community Development Corporation announced Tuesday.
Nearly one year ago, Camacho-Ali announced the donation in February 2022 at the inaugural Texas African American Museum and Empowerment Community Development Corporation gala and fundraiser.
"The announcement by Dr. Ali was met with surprise and excitement by the board members and was an answer to prayer," the ECDC said Tuesday in a press release. "However, to this date the promise has not been fulfilled."
The ECDC press release stated it is "with deep regret" the board members inform the public of this "problematic issue."
"The announcement by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali went nationally and many believe that we have received the funds, and this has caused a drop in our donations," the ECDC stated.
According to the ECDC, the board has made "repeated contacts" to Camacho-Ali.
"... The only feedback that she has given is that 'she doesn’t have the funds,'" the ECDC said.
Camacho-Ali did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
"We are saddened that she didn't come through with the promise that she made to us," said Gloria Washington, executive director of the Texas African American Museum. "It is very disappointing, however I do know that things happen and things don't always proceed as you would like."
Washington said there is no ill intent toward Camacho-Ali, but the public needed to be aware that the museum never received the substantial amount of money that would've benefited new programs at the museum and the renovation process.
"We want people to know that not one dime of that $1 million came through and we need to move on with our fundraising to continue our projects with the Texas African American Museum," Washington said.
The Texas African American Museum is a program under the ECDC, a nonprofit organization based in Tyler. In November 2020, the ECDC was gifted the previous Tyler Fire Station No. 4 on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to create the Texas African American Museum.
During that time, ECDC Board President Stanley Cofer announced the nonprofit's $1 million campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the 5,000- square-foot facility.
The museum temporarily closed at the end of March to begin renovations. It completed Phase 1 and reopened in August to reveal $40,000 worth of updates.
However, the museum was counting on the fulfillment of Camacho-Ali's donation to complete their full renovation plan. Now that the board is aware of the issue, it is relaunching its capital campaign to continue to raise funds so it can finish the renovations.
"We are focused more than ever on our goal and vision which is to preserve and educate the public on African American History in Texas, throughout America, and internally," the ECDC said.
Washington said the community's support is needed now more than ever.
"It's so very important that the community come together with us," Washington said. "We are trying to promote and develop a high-class museum here in Tyler, Texas, and it's so important that you all make a donation."
Washington said big or small, every penny makes a difference.
For more information or to donate, visit www.texasafricanamericanmuseum.org.