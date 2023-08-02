Bluebird Farmstand is getting ready for fall by organizing a chili cook-off and pie-bake off for its inaugural fall festival.

The business is now taking entries for the competitions which will take place at the festival happening Oct. 21.

Bluebird Farmstand owner Lacy McHenry said attendees will be able to sample recipes and vote on their favorite.

“There will be a chili cook-off and a pie bake-off; people will purchase tickets to enter the event where they will get to sample all pies and chili and vote for the best of each category,” she said. “The first, second, and third place winners of each category will win a trophy and prize and first place will get a grand prize.”

McHenry said she loves the fall season and hopes to make the event an annual one.

“I love fall and all things fall and I also love to bring a nostalgic presence to the community. The idea of an old fashioned fall festival with activities we used to enjoy as children has always been something I’ve wanted to organize but never had the venue or means to do so. We have so much support from the community and feel we can now make that dream a reality,” she said.

“We hope to make it an annual event. We’d like to make each event bigger and better than the last,” McHenry said. “We want it to eventually mimic an old time Texas fair.”

The cook-off and bake-off will each have 10 contestants. The event will also include pumpkin carving contest, dog costume contest, bobbing for apple contest, pie eating contest, sack races, carnival games, vendors, food trucks, live music, and more.

The event venue will be announced at a later date; the community can follow Bluebird Farmstand on social media for the latest on the event and venue.

Those interested in entering the cook-off or bake-off can contact Bluebird Farmstand by calling 903-930-4764 or emailing bluebirdfarmstand@yahoo.com.

Event coordinators are also looking for volunteers to help with the event, judges for contests, food trucks, and vendors for the market.

Bluebird Farmstand is located at 11968 Highway 64.

For more information, visit the Bluebird Farmstand Facebook page.