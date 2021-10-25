SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alejandro Alonso-Varona, 44, of Tyler, with indecent assault. Alonso-Varona was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Brian Freedom Davis, 44, of Emory, with prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession marijuana less than two ounces. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $46,000.
Deputies charged Uriel Gurrusquieta, 38, of Tyler, with sexual assault. Gurrusquieta was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies charged Alton James Joyce, 17, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Joyce was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day without bond.
Deputies charged Justin Lane Mackey, 44, of Tyler, with parole violation and assault causes bodily injury family member. Mackey was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Maria Shuriece Murray, 22, of Arlington, with theft from person and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram. Murray was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $800,000.
Deputies charged Luz Clarita Ortiz, 23, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Ortiz was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, with invasive visual recording. Blundell was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and release the same day on a $200,000 bond.
Officers charged Meagan Rose Davis, 41, of Tyler, with two counts of criminal trespass. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $10,000.
Officers charged Mindy Larea Forrest, 50, of Tyler, with criminal trespass and resist arrest search or transport. Forrest was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Autumn Keysha Lane, 25, of Dallas, with four counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with the intent to impair. Lane was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $275,000.