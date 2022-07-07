SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Thursday arrested James Franklin Bonner, 44, of Whitehouse, on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and warrants of assault causes bodily injury family member and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonner remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $61,500.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Abraham Vazquez Maldonado, 19, of Mineola, on charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Maldonado remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $5,000.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Corey Brandon Morrison, 33, of Flint, on a warrant of interfere with public duties. Morrison remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Ned Stewart, 20, of Greenville, on a warrant of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Stewart remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Benjamin Elezodo Barrera, 44, of Mineola, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Barrera remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Keressica Tremiane Hensley, 40, of Ore City, with warrants of two counts of criminal trespass and one of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Hensley remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $2,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Wednesday arrested Nicholas Owen Lamotte, 21, of Troup, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Lamotte was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested April Dawn Welch, 31, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Welch remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officer on Wednesday arrested Jacob Elijah Owens, 26, of Lindale, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Owens was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $3,500 bond.