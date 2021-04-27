handcuffs_arrest_stock_image_

SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Deputies charged Garrett George Aydelott, 29, of Paris, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Aydelott was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.

Deputies charged Christina Diana Beaver, 40, of Tyler, with theft between $750 and $2,500. Beaver was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day. She had a $1,500 bond. 

SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION

Probation officers charged Samantha Leann Starkey, 35, of Troup, with claim lottery prize fraud between $200 and $10,000. Starkey was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond. 

 
 

