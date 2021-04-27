SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Garrett George Aydelott, 29, of Paris, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Aydelott was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Christina Diana Beaver, 40, of Tyler, with theft between $750 and $2,500. Beaver was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day. She had a $1,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Probation officers charged Samantha Leann Starkey, 35, of Troup, with claim lottery prize fraud between $200 and $10,000. Starkey was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.