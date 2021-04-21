SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Glenn Caldwell Jr., 45, of Tyler, with injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intention to cause bodily injury. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Moses Vertiz, 34, of Jacksonville, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Vertiz was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $1,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Probation officers charged Dawn Leanna Davenport, 50, of Longview, with property theft less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Davenport was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
Probation officers charged Daniel Guinn Meador, 37, of Tyler, with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. Meador was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Roderick Errod Guidry Jr., 24, of Tyler, with two counts of assault of a public servant, possession of a penalty group two controlled substance between one and four grams, possession of marijuana under two ounces, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting arrest search or transport and failure to identify giving false information. Guidry was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $36,000.
Officers charged David Thomas Moore II, 35, of Tyler, with property theft between $30,000 to $150,000. Moore was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $50,000 bond.
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Stephanie Loraine Spivey, 55, of Brownsboro, with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Spivey was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day. She had a $10,000 bond.