TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Erik G. Galvan, 27, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Galvan was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day. He had bonds totaling $25,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Probation officers charged Kandace Renee Henderson, 26, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group two controlled substance equal to or greater than 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group three/four controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $152,000.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Deputies charged Michael Lawrence Moses, 42, of Gilmer, with credit card or debit card abuse. Moses was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $15,000 bond.