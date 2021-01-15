Blood is not easy to come by, especially this time of year and during a pandemic. However, hospitals continue to order blood products for their transfusion-dependent patients at all hours, when moments could mean the difference between life and death. Carter BloodCare reminds the community that even in the midst of a pandemic, it is still safe to donate blood and patients are counting on those donations.
Kendra Scott at The Village at Cumberland Park is hosting a drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at 8934 S. Broadway Ave. in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Brittany Holder at 817-729-1429.
Exceptional Emergency Center is hosting a drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 2222 E SE Loop 323 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Rachel Keller at 409-433-8273.
To reduce wait times, appointments are encouraged and blood donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. This helps manage “social distancing.” Donors and staff are required to wear masks; and surfaces are cleaned between each donor.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer COVID-19 antibody testing on successful donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s web site that donors set up following a donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.