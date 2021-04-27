In support of local elections, Black Voters Matter visited Tyler Monday evening.
Black Voters Matter, an organization with a goal of increasing power in marginalized, predominantly Black communities, educates about voting, which they say allows a community to determine its own destiny.
Black Voters Matter believes in including rural counties and smaller cities and towns that are often ignored by candidates, elected officials and political parties.
The bus stopped by Tyler Monday night for a GOTV block party where the group held a press conference and rally regarding bills they believe create voter suppression in the state legislature. The organization demanded action from AT&T to use their influence to protect voting rights.
The bus tour is a part of Black Voters Matter’s We Got The Power campaign, which recently expanded into Texas to continue BVM’s work building Black voting power. The national campaign, a series of power-building events to inform and engage Black voters, began last year ahead of the critical 2020 elections and has reached more than seven million voters to date.
Dr. Shirley McKellar, councilwoman for District 3, was at the Texas African American Museum, located at 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, ahead of the bus arriving at the museum.
“I asked the organization, ‘I want you to come to East Texas. I want you to come to Tyler, Texas. I want you to come to my district.’ I sit in a very important district, I sit in a historical district. That district is where Tyler actually began, so a lot of African Americans live here in this district, so I want them to hear this message and see that people think that they are important and that their vote does count,” McKellar said.
McKellar said the bus is currently on a tour which has been to Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. She said East Texas is just as important as those major metropolitan cities.
“Everywhere I go, I’m pushing East Texas and District 3,” she said. “We’re encouraging all of those people here in this district and outside of the district, come on down and join us, get on that bus and take photographs with them.”
McKellar talked about the history of the Black vote being suppressed.
“As we know right now in America, even in Texas, we have House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7, which is all about not being able to have a box where you can drop your vote off, just in case it’s during your working hours and the polls are open, we’re even hearing that you cannot pass out water out to people,” McKellar said.
Texas African American Museum Executive Director Gloria Washington said McKellar first called to use the property to hold a block party for Black voters and the board approved.
“Voter suppression is out there and being put on the ballot,” Washington said. “To bring more insight and to be more appreciative of the Black vote, that means a lot to me because our fore parents fought hard and long for our right to vote, so the more you learn what it means to vote, the more you would get out and vote, so this is just a stepping stone to help everyone understand the meaning of, your vote matters. Everybody’s vote matters, truly, but the Black vote, we don’t want that vote to be suppressed. I don’t care who it is, every vote counts. If you’re a Republican, know that your vote counts. If you’re a Democrat, know your vote counts."