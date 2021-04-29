A bill authored by state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, that would remove the license requirement to carry a handgun will advance to the Texas Senate floor after a committee gave its approval Thursday following hours of testimony.
The Senate Special Committee on Constitutional Issues voted 5-2 along party lines for House Bill 1927, also known as a constitutional carry bill, sending it to the full Senate.
If approved by the Senate and Gov. Greg Abbott, the legislation would remove the requirement for Texans to get a license to carry handguns except for those not allowed to carry a firearm based on state or federal law. The Texas House gave its approval for HB 1927 earlier in April.
Among the over 170 people who testified both for and against HB 1927 on Thursday was Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, who stated he is 100% in favor of the bill becoming law.
At the hearing, Smith recalled his law enforcement career, which includes time at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Smith said Smith County deputies have a 15-minute response time when traveling to rural parts of the county, and this bill would improve citizens’ ability to protect themselves.
“The ability to carry a gun … it’s all well and good to be able to carry a gun in your house and in your vehicle,” Smith said. “We have a 15-minute response in the rural part of Smith County. We can’t help you when you need the help. If you’re outside your car, you can’t call timeout and go back to your car and get your firearm.”
He told the committee he hopes they do their due diligence to pass HB 1927.
“The concealed carry bill, when that passed, everybody thought that it was going to be the Wild West, nothing happened. Then, the open carry passed and everybody thought it was going back to the Wild West, nothing happened,” Smith said. “You’re going to have the same thing happen here in my estimation.”
Schaefer said earlier this month that people prohibited from having a handgun, such as convicted felons or those convicted of certain assault offenses, will still not be able to possess a handgun.
Schaefer said nothing would change regarding background checks that are required for gun purchases in a retail store. People will continue to be allowed to carry a handgun in their car without a license if they’re legally able to possess the handgun.
According to the Texas Tribune, state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, who is the bill’s sponsor in the Senate, began the hearing by saying he wanted to see the measure move out of committee on Thursday to reach the Senate floor next week.
“We’re moving with all deliberate speed on this bill now because now more than ever Texans want to make sure that their Second Amendment rights are not only protected, but restored,” Schwertner said.
According to the Tribune, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who serves as president of the Senate, created the Senate Special Committee on Constitutional Issues last week. Patrick said Thursday he is “optimistic” about the legislation’s chances of passing while he rounds up the needed votes for passage.
“We’re gonna come out with a strong bill, and I’ll believe we’ll pass it because we brought people together,” Patrick told conservative radio host Dana Loesch on Thursday afternoon. “And hopefully it’ll be on the governor’s desk soon, and we’ll get it signed.”
If HB 1927 were to be approved by the Senate and later Abbott, it would go into effect Sept. 1 this year, according to the proposed legislation.