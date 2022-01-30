Students at Tyler ISD’s Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School had an informative career day, as bilingual business professionals across East Texas visited campus to share and inspire them to continue their bilingual education and educate on the variety of careers.
Tyler Morning Telegraph’s Raquel Torres and Ana Conejo participated in Friday’s presentation to four classes after receiving an invitation from the Hispanic Business Alliance’s CEO, Nancy Rangel, who helped organize the event with school counselor Jennifer Thompson.
Rangel said the HBA’s involvement is an effort to give back to youth across several school districts in East Texas. For career day, she gathered local professionals that worked in banking, human resources, law enforcement, media and more, to volunteer their time for students.
On the Birdwell campus, students from pre-K through seventh grade are bilingual and speak English and Spanish.
“It’s very important for me to try to bring as many Latinos who are bilingual to come out here and showcase their career so students can also see who it is who’s at the forefront of their company, their business or whatever career they have, who are bilingual just like them,” said Rangel.
Showcasing Hispanic and non-Hispanic Latinos being involved in a plethora of careers, the main takeaway Rangel said she hopes students learned was to dream big.
“Follow your dreams and have higher inspirations into what it is you want to do. If you want to be a journalist, we’ve got people here that are doing it and you can utilize them as mentors. If they want a mentor or need some guidance, they have someone they can turn to,” she said.
“I wanted them to see the importance in how there is value to being bilingual in a career,” Rangel added. She mentioned how Tyler Paper Español, Tyler Morning Telegraph’s Spanish platform for news and features, has helped exhibit how the Spanish-speaking community has grown and flourish.
Since its founding during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has been a tool for Hispanic parents to be informed on local school news, such as closures and delays, covid-related news and features, and was essential in informing Spanish-speakers during Winter Storm Uri.
The digital publication was also awarded the Mayor's R.O.S.E. Award by Mayor Don Warren and the City of Tyler in May of 2021, when it was recognized for service excellence to care for the Tyler community by informing.
Conejo emphasized her passion for journalism and the importance of bilingual reporters in newsrooms.
“It was important for us to talk about our daily lives as bilingual reporters and the importance of us representing the Hispanic community, especially telling their stories,” Conejo said.
Students asked a variety of questions, such as why journalism. In her presentation to each class, Conejo expressed her desire to help her community and give back, something she said she does by translating information to Spanish and sharing to those who may not speak or read English, and also highlighting stories in Spanish and translating them into English for the public to know about, such as the story about local tortilla factory, Palacio’s Taqueria y Tortilleria, achieving local success by getting their product into Brookshire’s Grocery Stores.
Another thing Conejo said she hoped students understood was to pursue something they’re passionate and excited to do. Having worked in radio, television, print and using photos and videos to tell stories, Conejo explained journalism can be an artform and creative outlet. She hopes by sharing different insights and careers in journalism, students are encouraged to go into the field.
Torres told the story about how she fell in love with writing in fourth grade and how she found her passion for informing communities in college as a first generation college graduate, emphasizing the need to pursue higher education even after graduating high school. She said she enjoyed meeting students who were in journalism club who also wore t-shirts to show that.
Torres shared the impact of education by talking about her father and how he was taken out of the sixth grade in his country of El Salvador, which took away his opportunity to learn. She called education a privilege and encouraged students to soak in as much information as they can.
“A little boy raised his hand and said his family was also from El Salvador. I think just seeing yourself in someone you can look up to is so important,” Torres said, citing recent Disney movies showing diversity and representation.
“We see these stories of children watching television and seeing themselves in cartoons when they never have seen themselves represented in such a way. That was really impactful for me. They were so full of energy and excited,” she said.
Conejo added she hopes that attending career day Friday with other bilingual professionals showed students they’re important and should be in various career fields.
“I hope they all get encouraged to go in different fields and inspired to be a representation for their own community” she said.