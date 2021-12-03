East Texas bicycle riders are invited to participate in an endurance course on Sunday at Faulkner Park in Tyler to support the East Texas Food Bank.
The event is sponsored by Simpson’s Fitness & Adventure Sports in Whitehouse.
“For every lap our riders complete, Simpson’s will donate two dollars to the East Texas Food Bank,” event organizer Justin Brown said. “We support the efforts of the East Texas Food Bank in fighting hunger and want to be a part of their mission.”
Registration will take place at the park at 11 a.m. followed by a ribbon cutting with the City of Tyler and Tyler Bicycle Club for the new Thunderstruck Trail. The new mountain bike jump trail is nearly 600 feet long and boasts six jumps and three berms designed to be ridden by novice riders as well as riders with advanced jump skills. Thunderstruck was constructed using red clay and rock and is the first of its kind in East Texas.
The laps will begin at 1 p.m. for expert riders and 1:15 p.m. for all other riders. The expert category includes the jump line and loop. There will be a modified fun course for other riders. Riders will see how many laps they can complete in 150 minutes. The cost to participate is $20. A food truck and massage therapist will also be on site.
For more information, visit www.simpsonsports.com.