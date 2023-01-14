An exciting show is on its way to Tyler.
Cirque Italia, a unique circus-type experience with performances such as aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, contortionists, and more will hold its opening show on Jan. 19.
The event will take place at Broadway Square Mall under a big top and have several performances through Jan. 22.
Cirque Italia manager and artist Morgaine Rosenthal said the show offers a unique experience for the whole family.
“We are the first traveling water circus in the U.S. We have an eco friendly, dynamic water stage that is unlike anything you have ever seen before,” she said. ‘It’s a beautiful combination of death defying circus acts, with the atmosphere of our water stage, rain and fountains create magic inside our tent.”
“And this year we have a brand new element to the show that incorporates lasers, sound, and state of the art 3D imaging to create an immersive experience into the world of Cirque Italia,” Rosenthal added.
Cirque Italia performed in Tyler in 2015 and Rosenthal said she is excited to come back.
“Cirque Italia silver came to Tyler many years ago,” she said. “We had an amazing response from the public and we are so excited to bring a brand new experience to the community.”
The story begins with Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more.
Guests will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.
“Jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances,” said Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia.
Rebecchi said Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.
Rosenthal said that while she doesn’t want to give too much away regarding the show, she hopes her performances will inspire families to see the “real” treasure in life.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but my hope, as an artist in the show, is that the public will remember that the real ‘treasure’ in life comes from within,” she said.
The performances will take place in the parking lot of Broadway Square Mall located at 4601 South Broadway under the big top tent.
Children receive a free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket in the red and blue seating sections.
Performance dates and times are as follows:
• January 19 – Thursday: 7:30pm
• January 20 – Friday: 7:30pm
• January 21 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, and 7:30pm
• January 22 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm
Tickets can be purchased through the Cirque Italia website or by phone at (941) 704-8572. Cirque Italia will also respond to text messages.
For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com.