This big guy’s name is Beasley. He is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Beasley weighs 100 pounds and is fully vetted. This sweet guy likes to ride in the back seat and go for rides in the car. Beasley likes dogs and cats and best of all, Beasley is house trained. He will keep track of what is going on outside and let you know when something is going on! Beasley will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Beasley, call 903-597-2471 or check the petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.