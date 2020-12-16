Pat Mahomes was as big a high school all-sports star back in the day before his, Patrick Mahomes, was an all-everything prep standout.
However, the elder Mahomes wore the blue & white of the Lindale Eagles, while his son grew up a few miles south in Smith County, donning the maroon & white of the Whitehouse Wildcats.
But make no mistake, Big Pat still bleeds Lindale blue. Although he is leaving for New Orleans on Friday to watch his son and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Saints, he will be viewing the Eagles on TV as Lindale takes on Argyle in the Class 4A Division I state football championship on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Kickff is 7 p.m.).
“I’m following them,” said Mahomes, whose parents still reside in Lindale. “I haven’t been able to get to the games because I’m still following Patrick and watching his games. But I’ve talked to my friends and followed them through the Tyler Paper. I’m just excited for the town; it’s the first time in history it’s been done, playing for a state championship. I’m just excited for everyone associated with it, the players, the fans, the coaches and everyone in the community and I just hope we’ve got enough for one more game.”
Mahomes was an all-state quarterback in the late 1980s at Lindale as well as all-state in basketball and baseball. He turned down scholarship offers in basketball and football to several schools including Arkansas before going the Major League Baseball route. He was taken in the sixth round of the 1987 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins. He was in the majors for 11 years.
Mahomes has some fond memories growing up in Lindale.
“I remember being the water boy they called it back then when Stanley Smith was the quarterback and James McGowan was the running back,” Mahomes said. “I think they played Waco Robinson 1982 and I remember being there and seeing how excited everyone was being in the playoffs for the first time.”
The Eagles were making their first playoff appearance since 1955 that season under Wendell Robinson. Lindale lost in bi-district to Waco Robinson, 41-28, in Duncanville.
Lindale returned to the playoffs in 1986 and 1987 with Mahomes at QB.
“When I was a quarterback in 1986-87, you can’t compare it to the team this year in the state finals,” Mahomes said. “But it was exciting at the time, to get the chance to be with your teammates and to share something.”
In 1986, the Eagles lost to Pittsburg 19-9 in bi-district. Randy Adair was coach of that 9-2 team.
“Our coach my senior year, Gary Thiebaud, always said, ‘Our goal is to be eating together at Cowboys Stadium (Texas Stadium in Irving)’ because the state finals was on Thanksgiving. We tried to make it a reality but we ran up against a red-hot Dangerfield team and they put a pretty good whooping on us.”
Daingerfield won over the Eagles 42-13 in 1987.
Mahomes is hoping Lindale brings home a state championship for all the players and the fans from the past as well as the present.
“This team has accomplished some amazing things,” Mahomes said. “Jordan (Jenkins) is a great player. Baylor got a good running back. He is a dynamic player.
“I hope they bring back a championship for Lindale and East Texas.”
