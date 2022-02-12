Are you looking a big, loveable dog? We have just the dog for you. His name is Frankie – a heeler mix. Frankie is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Frankie weighs 50 pounds and is 2 years old. He has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Frankie would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves children, and other dogs. Best of all, Frankie is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Frankie, call 903-597-2471 or checksite – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.