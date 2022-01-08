Fluffy is a 7-year-old Pyrenees mix. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Fluffy is a big girl - tipping the scales at 100 pounds. She had a difficult life before coming to Pets Fur People. Fluffy never received love and affection from her previous owner. This sweet and gentle girl would thrive in a quiet household as a couch potato. She is quiet and laid back and not a barker. Fluffy is not fond of other dogs – she wants to be the queen of the household. Fluffy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes Fluffy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Fluffy call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Big girl Fluffy available for adoption at Pets Fur People
Alex Dominguez
