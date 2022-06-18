Trey is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is a big boy weighing in at 70 pounds and is totally vetted. Trey was rescued as a stray so not much is known about him. He is shy until he gets to know you, but when he feels comfortable with you, he is a love. He is leash trained. Trey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, a new bed, and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Trey call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.