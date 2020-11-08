A concerned Tyler resident is reaching out to community members to share words of encouragement after her neighbor's Biden-Harris sign and mailbox were vandalized with red, spray-painted swatiskas.
In an email, Amy Ames reached out to share the photos of the sign and mailbox that were spray-painted on Saturday night. According to her, the vandalism occurred in the Chimney Creek subdivision.
Ames said one of the neighbors in the home is a retired veteran.
"Differing opinions about the leadership of our country do not justify hateful acts and crimes. I am heartbroken and angry about an extreme act of vandalism, which occurred two blocks from my home in south Tyler, Texas," she said. "My husband Doug and I have been neighbors with the victims for over 18 years. They are quiet, peaceful neighbors."
Ames called this act of hatred by marking the property with swatiskas.
"This act may have been both racially and politically motivated. The behavior is despicable and must not be tolerated," she said. "I will be praying for our neighbors and our country. We can do better. We all may not share the same opinions, but we all should be decent and kind neighbors. As the victim said to me, 'We are not enemies.'"
Ames is gathering notes of kind words to show them that "they are loved."