Pack your lawn chairs and get ready for an afternoon filled with world-class symphonic music. In collaboration with East Texas Symphony Orchestra and the City of Tyler, there will be a free concert for the community to gather during Labor Day Weekend.
The concert, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 in Bergfeld Park, will bring over 50 ETSO musicians to the stage to perform symphonic music before launching the 2021-22 concert season in November, “A Season to Celebrate!”
The Labor Day music program event will consist of celebratory, patriotic and popular Broadway and movie-themed music.
The Tyler community is encouraged to come early for best viewing and listening opportunities. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or low-back lawn chairs.
ETSO Board Chair Dr. D.M. Edwards said he is excited to bring the orchestra back on stage for the first time since early last year.
“We are thrilled to bring our musicians back to the stage for the first time since February 2020 and are grateful to have the opportunity to perform for the community at Bergfeld Park,” Edwards said.
From concert halls, classrooms and out in the community, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra has played a vital role in the cultural life of Tyler and the surrounding region since 1936.
ETSO is a nonprofit organization relying on community support to fund its operation.
ETSO Executive Director Robin Hampton said she hopes “Symphony in the Park” will become an honored tradition bringing families, friends and the community together for years to come.
For more information about the concert or the upcoming ETSO concert season, visit www.etso.org or call the office at 903-526-3876.