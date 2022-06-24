The Tyler Rose Garden was all abuzz Thursday afternoon during the second annual Bee Day in the Garden.

Keep Tyler Beautiful hosted the event to celebrate the honeybee amid a weeklong celebration of National Pollinator Week. Bee Day in the Garden featured activities for children, food trucks and face-painting with opportunities to learn about bees and other pollinators and their importance.

Educational workshops were also offered for residents interested in becoming beekeepers or planting a pollinator garden. The workshops were led by the East Texas Beekeepers Association and the Smith County Master Gardeners.

The city of Tyler is one of nine cities in Texas to be designated a Bee City USA, under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program. The mission as an affiliate is to educate and raise awareness in the community about the importance of all pollinator species, including honeybees.

In late April, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden welcomed back the bees to the Honeybee Observation Hive.

The Honey Bee Observation Hive is located in the northeast corner of the Rose Garden. The construction of the Observation Hive began in August 2020 by volunteers from Boys Scouts of America East Texas Area Council and the East Texas Beekeepers Association (ETBA). The hive box was built by Dick Counts and volunteers from the ETBA and was donated by C.N.C. Honey Farms.

The hive was moved to C.N.C. Honey Farm in Whitehouse by volunteers from the ETBA in November 2021 to ensure the safety of the bees during the winter season.

All Bee Day in the Garden activities and educational workshops were free of cost.

For more information, visit Keep Tyler Beautiful and Bee City USA.