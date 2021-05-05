A Beckville man was arrested Wednesday after police say he pretended to be a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop in Arp.
Arp Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Cornelius Redwine Jr., 30, on Monday and showed a law enforcement identification card indicating that he was a currently an officer.
Police said after further investigation, police determined Redwine had not been a law enforcement officer for about three weeks.
On Tuesday, police got a warrant signed accusing Redwine of false identification as a peace officer.
After requesting help from the public, Redwine turned himself in to the Smith County Jail at 2 p.m. Wednesday. He has a $500 bond.