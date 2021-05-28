Keep Tyler Beautiful’s beautification program, Beauty and the Box, recently added four new boxes to the list of wrapped traffic cabinets.
The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 81 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the city of Tyler.
The following traffic signal boxes have recently been sponsored and wrapped:
- US Highway 271 and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard - sponsored by family and friends of Jabryn Carston, who created the art for the box
- Texas 364 Spur and State Highway 31 West - sponsored by Wright-Way Service with art by Jordan Miears.
- Golden Road and East 5th Street - sponsored by Nanci Wright Property Management with art by John Randall York.
- West Houston Street and South Glenwood Boulevard - sponsored by House of Wynne with art by Donna Cariker.