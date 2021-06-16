With temperatures rising, parents and grandparents alike are taking kids to Faulkner Park in Tyler to enjoy the splash pad.
Cayleigh Aki and her son Caden, 6, were among the residents who visited Faulkner Park splash pad on Wednesday. She said the splash pad allows kids to run and play without the parents having to keep a constant watchful eye.
Caden said his favorite part is the big buckets of water that spill on him.
Aki said the kids love the splash pad, and it's a great way for the parents and kids to beat the summer heat.
The Faulkner Spraygrounds can be found on the south side of the park.
Cathay Strube, who took her grandchildren to Faulkner Park on Wednesday, said the splash pad allows children to run around and have fun, especially on hot summer days.
“It’s available, it's free, and the kids can play in the water and they can do the park too,” Strube said.
Going to the splash pad allows you to bring lunches and eat there, making a whole day out of it. If you live nearby, visitors easily can go home after a long day of play for a nap, she said.
Ashlynn, a kid who also had fun at the splash pad, said the water is really fun. She loves getting to play with all of the other kids in the water.
“It’s nice to have somewhere for them to play that’s not going to be so hot,” her mom Sara McClellan said.
To conserve water, the spraygrounds are set on a timer, according to the city's parks and recreation department. People can press the activation pad near the spraygrounds to get the water going.
Splash pads are also at Fun Forest Park, Bergfeld Park and Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. For splash pad opening and closing times, visit tylerparksandrec.com.
Those interested in swimming can visit the Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N Glenwood Blvd in Tyler.
The Fun Forest Pool is open Wednesday to Friday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pool guests must leave the pool at the end of each time period for a pool check and to allow a new guest in.
Outside food is not allowed in the pool facility. Drinks can be brought in so long as they are not in glass containers or alcoholic.