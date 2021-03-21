JACKSONVILLE — The seven annual Kiwanis Shootout got under way early Saturday morning at Beal Ranch in Jacksonville.
More than 60 shooters showed up to compete in the 10 Station 100 bird sporting clay shooting course. Teams consisted of four shooters competing for first, second and third place as well as overall shooter.
The Kiwanis Shootout is one of the biggest fundraisers in Jacksonville hosted by a service club and helps benefit the Cherokee Crisis Center, County Road Rescue, HOPE, Elijah’s Retreat, Junior Livestock and Jacksonville ISD, just to name a few.
Event Co-Chair Crystal Bateman explained the focus of the Jacksonville club is the community youth.
“Kiwanis clubs, located in 80 nations, help their communities in countless ways. Each community’s needs are different, so each Kiwanis club is different," she said. “Jacksonville Kiwanis focuses on the youth in our town by supporting the youth driven activities and numerous programs that provide help to the children in our community on an educational, physical and emotional level. By working together, members achieve what one person cannot accomplish alone.”
Bateman said since the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, they were able to carry several sponsorships over to this year.
“We are excited about the seventh annual Kiwanis Shootout this year. We carried over sponsorships from last year and gained several new ones this year, which is awesome. We are so appreciative of our sponsors; we could not have a successful event without them, nor would we be able to provide so many donations back to our community," she said.
Dairy Queen catered breakfast, Chick-fil-A provided coffee and Sadler’s Kitchen catered lunch.