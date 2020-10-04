Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas will host a “Shred Day” on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Lillie Russell Memorial Library, 200 Hubbard St., Lindale.
BBB has partnered with the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce to offer the shredding services as part of the “Launch Local” Festival.
The services are provided free and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Organizers request that attendees bring their documents in plastic bags, as cardboard boxes will not be accepted.
“We are grateful to provide Lindale area businesses and the community the opportunity to safely discard sensitive documents,” Coleman Swierc, Communications Manager for BBB serving Central East Texas said. “It is just one way to help make sure personally identifiable information is not compromised.”
Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection. Volunteers will be using recommended Personal Protective Equipment.
BBB has partnered with Ark-La-Tex Shredding, Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce and Kelly Community Federal Credit Union to bring these events to the public, free of charge.
All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the event.