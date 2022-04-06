A stray bat found at the Caldwell Zoo tested positive for rabies, according to the city of Tyler.
On Wednesday, Tyler Animal Services was alerted by the Texas Department of State Health Services that a bat tested positive.
An unknown individual, who alerted zoo staff to the bat, may have been exposed. Any individuals who may have had contact with this bat or are concerned should contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045 or DSHS at (903) 533-5243.
"It is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals" the city said in a statement. "It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, the Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation."
Tyler Animal Services advises all pet owners to confirm their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated for rabies. Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease.
City of Tyler Ordinance and Smith County Ordinance requires regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. It is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet(s) by 4 months of age.
Tyler Animal Services is hosting its annual Rabies and Microchip Clinic on Thursday, April 21.
Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.