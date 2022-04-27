A bat found this week in Tyler tested positive for rabies.
The Texas Department of State Health Service reported Wednesday that a bat found Monday near the 3300 block of Dinah Lane in Tyler tested positive for the disease, according to information released by city of Tyler spokesperson Payton Weidman.
“The known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed,” the statement said.
According to the statement, it is critical for people to not handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals, and it is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild or sick animals.
“If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director, for proper investigation,” the statement said.
City and county ordinances require regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. A resident could face a Class C misdemeanor if pets are not vaccinated by four months old.
Anyone with questions can contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.