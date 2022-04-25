For as long as he can remember, Bob Mauldin has been playing music.
“Music has been part of me since I was old enough to learn to play a guitar,” he said.
The Whitehouse resident released his newest country album, "Colfax 1985," in March. He said it's focused around telling stories about growing up in Van Zandt County.
For about 20 years, Mauldin worked in radio as a DJ and launched a syndicated television program, “Expedition Texas,” on which he travels across the state exploring interesting sites that often are overlooked.
He also works as the multimedia specialist for the city of Tyler.
It was during his years in radio that Mauldin gave DJ Tom Perryman a CD with some of his original songs. Mauldin said he had wanted critiques from Perryman, but instead, the DJ began playing one of his songs on his radio show.
Mauldin said he then began getting requests for booking and opening for country singer Tony Douglas. He said he thought, “Wow, there must be something to this music thing.”
Mauldin released a CD in 2001, 2004 and 2019 and did a small tour before beginning to produce another show for about two years.
“Over those two years, I had been slowly recording new music but not releasing, promoting it or anything … so I continued working until I had this new album that I'm promoting now,” Mauldin said.
He said he would classify each of his albums as country. However, it isn't “country like you're hearing on the radio these days — this is country you have to dig for," Mauldin said, adding it's laid back, "bare bones" country.
Of all of his creative endeavors, music is his favorite because “it's the one where I’m sharing the most of me,” Mauldin said.
“A lot of what I'm writing is sharing from personal experiences or emotions or whatever comes out,” he said. “Usually, I can't write something that I can't feel somehow.”
Mauldin is on tour with his next stop set 8 p.m. April 30 at Brisket Love in Lindale, 15338 FM 849. He and his band have been playing around East Texas, and this will be their final local show, he said.
“It's kind of been growing as we’ve gone along, and I'm really excited about this show because it's a place you can come get some great barbecue and hear us play our whole new album and old stuff, too,” Mauldin said.
After the Lindale show, he will head to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Austin, Mauldin said.
When it comes down to it, Mauldin said he wants “people to listen. I don't (make music) for the money. I do it because I love the music.”
Mauldin's music can be found just about anywhere music is streamed, including Apple Music and Spotify.