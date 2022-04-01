While the release of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve could offer some relief to drivers at the gas pump, it likely won’t have a “huge impact on prices,” according to an AAA spokesman.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the release of approximately 1 million barrels of oil a day for around six months from the reserves, totaling about 180 million barrels.
The first barrels are expected to come on the market in May.
“As far as benefits go, it can increase supply, which in theory can bring down the price some,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA senior public affairs specialist. “It might be minimal, but I think at this point every little bit helps for many drivers.”
GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan agreed, adding that Biden's move "certainly could help prices in the short term.”
The national average for gas prices is about $4.22 a gallon, according to AAA’s website. In Texas, the average is about $3.83.
In Tyler, the average price of a gallon of unleaded Friday was about $3.77 and about $3.83 in Longview, AAA reported.
If all things remain consistent, the national oil price could decline anywhere from 10 to 35 cents a gallon, DeHaan said.
There are a lot of factors that go into the price of oil, and pulling from the reserves is only one of them, he said. He added that an escalation between Russia and Ukraine or other events could offset the possible decline in prices.
“There could be a turn of events that shoot oil prices right back up even after the announcement, and that could offset the relief that we’re talking about here,” DeHaan said.
With the war in Ukraine and sanctions put in place by the United States, gas prices increased significantly between February and March, DeHaan said.
“The response from the U.S. in terms of issuing sanctions on Russia's energy sector and financial sector has made it more difficult for that oil to flow out of Russia,” he said. “For that reason, the price of oil has climbed significantly in a very brief period of time, and that has pushed gas prices up significantly.”
DeHaan said there is a whole list of pros and cons when it comes to pulling oil from the reserves — a pro being the potential reduction in gas costs and a con being decreased reserves for any future crisis, he said.
Biden's move will leave the reserve with about 388 million barrels.
“It would be the least oil in the reserves since the '80s and certainly could make us more susceptible to price shocks down the road if there’s another event that would alter the flow of oil globally,” he said.
Motorists who were pumping gas Friday at the FRESH fuel center in Tyler said they believe Biden's move is only a temporary solution to a big problem.
“I think it’s like a Band-Aid on an open wound that you need stitches for,” said resident Jery Bryant. “If Biden would stop pushing this Green Deal and actually worry about the prices at hand, I think we’d be in a better position.”
He said a lot of the issues with rising gas prices can be chalked up to leadership.
“If (Donald) Trump was still in office, we wouldn’t have these high of gas prices,” he said. “We’d be pumping our own gas here in the states; we wouldn't have to depend on other countries for our oil.”
Resident Mia Johnson said pulling oil from the reserve may help some.
"I think the drastic increase in gas prices was expected due to numerous factors in our economy," she said. "Yes, it's hard on our wallets, but it's a circumstance that is out of our control."