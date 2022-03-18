In Tyler, welcoming the season of spring means taking a stroll or drive through the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.
The longtime tradition brings residents and tourists alike to take in the picturesque beauty along the historic brick streets of Tyler.
The azaleas on the trail typically bloom within a three-week period. This year the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail will officially open from March 25 to April 10.
After Winter Storm Uri last year, most of the azaleas did come back, said Shari Lee, Visit Tyler president. Indications show the azaleas will bloom well this year, she added.
While many people choose to drive this 10-mile long trail of azaleas and spring flowers, viewers can also take a walk to enjoy the spring flowers, Lee said. The self-guided tour spans through Tyler residential neighborhoods.
“Years ago what was noticed among the residential neighbors is that when spring hit and there's all of these beautiful azaleas in all of the yards, people would start driving through the town looking at the azaleas,” Lee said, and that's when organizers thought about making it into a drivable map or trail.
Azaleas bushes can live for about 50 years, so many of those seen along the trail date back decades, Lee said. It is impressive to see so many bushes in Tyler neighborhoods, she said.
“You can't find (azaleas) collectively in a neighborhood and drive through it as much as you do during the trail,” Lee said.
Along the trail, visitors can also walk through the residential Pyron Garden. This garden is an attraction in itself, Lee -said.
Visitors will be greeted by the Rose City Ambassadors, students from local high schools who volunteer their time.
While azaleas are a main attraction, there are numerous other spring flowers and plants growing at residences along the trail including dogwoods, redbuds and more, Lee said. The weather is typically very nice and adds to the attraction as well, she said.
Along with the trail, there are also numerous events scheduled during the three-week period.
Some major events that occur are the Historic Tyler Tour of Homes from April 2-3; the Antique Quilt Show at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum until April 9; Dogwood Days at Tyler State Park from March 19 to April 4; the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair from March 26-27; the Tyler Azalea Run on March 26; the Rose City Artisan and Flower Market from April 8-9; and more.
Between the trail and all the events, many tourists come to the city making a large economic impact. The last year Visit Tyler was able to collect economic data was in 2019 due to COVID-19, Lee said.
Attendance of events totaled around 54,000 people and about 31,000 tourists, Lee said. The economic impact was around $1.9 million, she said.
The Azalea and Spring Flower Trail and other events really “have a significant effect” on the city of Tyler, Lee said.
The trail is “one of those things you can enjoy doing every year,” Lee said. “It’s not just an attraction that you come once – it's so pleasant that it kind of becomes your tradition and your routine.”
Those who wish to visit the Azalea and Spring Flower trail can find more information, a trail map and stay updated on the status of the Azalea blooms by visiting visittyler.com/azaleatrail/ .