After two years, the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair is back at Bergfeld Park.
People can come out and kick off the opening weekend of the Azalea and Spring Flower Trail by strolling through the park which will feature 70 artisan booths. The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Tyler Special Events Coordinator Debbie Isham said after having to cancel the event in 2020 and hold it online last year due to COVID-19, she is ready to see people enjoying the park and shopping at the vendors again.
“With COVID it was really hard for a lot of these folks to sell their products, especially some of the older vendors who don't do Facebook or Etsy, they're not online where people can buy their products,” Isham said.
For many of the artisans, events like this are their “bread and butter,” Isham said. It allows them to get out to show off their products and get their names out there, she added.
For over 30 years the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair has been something for not only the artisans but also the community to come out and enjoy, she said.
“We really have a very good selection for next week so a lot of folks are going to be surprised,” Isham said, adding the vendors are quite talented.
All items sold by vendors are unique and handmade, Isham said. Products will range from jewelry, bath and body items, paintings, literature and more.
Along with numerous vendor items to browse through, there will also be entertainment at the event along with food trucks.
With the help of sponsors Modern Woodmen Financial and ASAP Roofing, Tyler Parks and Recreation is able to have two performers for people to enjoy. A performance by The Contractors will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and by The Tuxedo Cats at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
This event is also an opportunity for local schools to show off their talented students in choirs and dance schools, Isham added. These groups will have performances Saturday.
Isham expects a large turnout at the event.
For more information about the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair or to sign up to become a vendor, call Isham at (903) 531-1214 or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com.