Families in the Palestine area have a new local option for autism treatment.
Coastal Kids Autism Treatment Center opened its doors this past month in Palestine to offer in-clinic Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy along with training for family members and caretakers, according to Monette Woods.
Woods, a licensed professional counselor, and her sister Charla Forbus own and operate the center. Forbus ia a board-certified behavior analyst, and combined the pair have more than 20 years of experience in the mental health field.
“ABA therapy is one-on-one therapy aimed at helping autistics — our population is children — communicate with their world. One of our facets will be caretaker training so that they will be able to use the therapy at home,” Woods said. “ABA is most effective when used consistently, not just at our clinic. Our goal is to teach the caretakers to care for their children in the ways that work for that particular child. Most children will spend between two and six hours with us a day for two to five days a week. It is an intense therapy.”
Woods said the idea for the center came about this past year when the sisters were thinking about how they could best impact their community.
“We both have a passion for helping others, and we knew that autism services were in high demand and especially clinics or treatment centers for autism,” she said. “We love teaching children who are not able to connect or communicate with their loved ones or the world outside themselves, finally connect with others — something as simple as not having any vocabulary when they start to being able to ask for their favorite toy. When functional communication is improved, their lives are improved.”
Providing training for families and caretakers sets the Palestine facility apartment from other treatment options in East Texas, according to Woods.
“There are not any clinics in Palestine, and I know several families who are driving over 45 minutes a day to bring their children to therapy,” she said. “We want to help service a population that has very limited resources.”
Woods said she and her sister are excited to be in Palestine.
“We are a passionate, family-owned business that truly cares about the wellbeing of these families and our community,” she said. “The earlier we can help children with autism, the sooner we can help them thrive.”
Texas recently approved Medicaid to pay for ABA, and Coastal Kids is getting credentialed with hopes of accepting Medicaid this summer, according to Woods.
Coastal Kids Autism Treatment Center is at 116 Medical Drive in Palestine and is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call (903) 284-1294 or visit coastalkidsautismtreatmentcenter.com.