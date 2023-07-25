The body of a man who was found dead in Tyler State Park earlier this month has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
George Sawyer, 53, of Southlake, was reported missing by his wife in Grapevine, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. A group of hikers found his body around 10 a.m. July 14 on a hiking trail at Tyler State Park, the sheriff’s office said.
An autopsy was ordered but results have not been returned yet, the sheriff’s office said.
Sawyer’s car was located at the trailhead parking at the state park.
He was known to have medical issues, the sheriff’s office said.