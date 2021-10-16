Surrounded by the beauty of the Tyler Rose garden, spectators gathered Saturday at the Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea in hopes of getting a close look of the queen and her court.
With this year's festival theme of Secrets of the Garden, the rose garden setting added a special touch to the tea.
After the postponement of the rose festival in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Rose Festival Association, Rose Festival Queen Anna Grace Hallmark’s family and other volunteers set out to make this year's event as enchanting as possible, according to the association.
“I think with (The Rose Parade) actually happening, it's really good for the community and it's brought everyone together,” Hallmark said. “I think we needed it, especially after the pandemic.”
While Hallmark's reign as rose queen was extended, she has made the best of her time, giving back and serving her community in any way she could, according to the Rose Festival Association.
“It’s so important to let everyone know they are invited and welcome to come out to enjoy the day’s events and share in the beauty of our city, especially since we have all been through so much,” Hallmark said.
Princess Elizabeth Reid Walker said she was happy to be a part of the Rose Festival. She added that her family has been involved in the festival for a long time.
Along with meeting Hallmark and her court, attendees at the Queen’s Tea also had the opportunity to get a close up look of the queen's specially designed gown train. Hallmark requested that the designer, Jacob Climer, incorporate awareness for cystic fibrosis into the train in honor of her friend, Maci Drewry, and all those with the disorder.
In honor of that request, 65 roses were included in the train's design to highlight how cystic fibrosis is also referred to as “65 roses." This term comes from a child diagnosed with cystic fibrosis who was unable to pronounce the word correctly.
Hallmark’s train also includes a bouquet of 14 flowers to represent each of the women serving as ladies-in-waiting.