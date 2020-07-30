BULLARD — Tristen Shewmake felt the fire and passion football ignited in him at a noticeably young age. He started playing flag football at 7 years old and was at the quarterback position by 10.
Shewmake said he knew immediately football was the sport for him.
“I played almost every sport in school but I always had a special passion for football. It was almost like every other sport was just to pass the time,” he said. “I dreamed of playing football in college ever since I was little. Looking up to Tim Tebow as my very first favorite player. I was in awe of how many people came to watch football games, how passionate everyone was about it and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Shewmake excelled on the Bullard football field and spent one year, his junior year, playing for Jacksonville.
Shewmake attributes much of his success on and off the field to his father, Trey Shewmake, who coached him from the time he took the field at 7 until he began playing for the school district in the seventh grade, although he did join the coaching staff at Jacksonville to coach Tristen his junior year.
“My dad is really who inspired me to play the game of football. He taught me how to run, throw, and be the best I can be. He never pushed me to play and always allowed me to decide what I wanted to do with my life,” Shewmake said.
When asked how he thinks football has shaped Tristen’s character and outlook on life, his father was quick to respond. “In my opinion Tristen has developed into a true leader through football. He has led through example on the field, in the weight room, in the classroom (having never made anything other than straight A’s in every single class from kindergarten through senior in high school) and in his social circles. He has learned to encourage and uplift those around him with his positive attitude. He has also developed an unbelievable amount of humility.”
In February Shewmake signed with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. But, shortly thereafter the coronavirus pandemic shocked the nation. Students did not return to school following spring break, entire athletic seasons were canceled, graduations had to be modified and eventually gyms where students trained were forced to close.
Understandably, student-athletes across Texas, where the virus hit especially hard, were devastated. However, Shewmake saw the setback the pandemic was causing as an opportunity to use the lessons and character traits that football had instilled in him to hone a positive attitude with focus and determination.
“Football taught me more life lessons than anything. One of the biggest being that you are never out of the fight, and you always have two options. You can give up and remain defeated or you can keep pushing forward. Just like Coach (Scott) Callaway used to say, ‘You are either ALL IN or you’re not at all,’” Shewmake said.
Shewmake began training with Coach Tony Bush at APEC, an elite training facility in Tyler, as soon as football season was over but began doubling his effort when other gyms started to close and his first year as a collegiate athlete became uncertain due to coronavirus.
Coach Bush emphasized the importance of an athlete’s positive mental state.
“A positive attitude is the librarian of our past, it is the speaker of our present, and the prophet of our future but most importantly it is a choice. This is what I tell my athletes to let them know life is about choices and how you choose to handle them,” Bush said. “Tristen has always had that positive attitude, willing to look at the upside and choose to continue to push himself and the people around him to their highest potential.”
When asked what stood out about Shewmake, Bush responded with a smile.
“I mean what doesn’t stand out about my guy. The main thing I would say is he understands the animal that he is and the special capabilities that he has. He does the little things that really make a big difference and is just one of those people that you love to be around.”
Shewmake reports in with Mary Hardin-Baylor head football coach Pete Fredenburg the first week of August and says he is eager to take the field, no matter when that might take place.
“I’m pumped about being able to play for the Crusaders and can’t wait until kickoff,” Shewmake said.
Shewmake’s football achievements include first team All-District, six Offensive Player of the Week awards, Bullard’s single season rushing record, FCA All-Star Team, All-East Texas quarterback along with the Max Preps East Texas Track Athlete of the Year.
NOTES: On July 24, the American Southwest Conference, which includes national title contender University of Mary Hardin– Baylor, announced they will be postponing college football until Spring 2021 due to the virus.