After 29 years of service, Athens Police Department Chief Buddy Hill will retire from the department in August.
Hill will leave his position on Aug. 28 to take an investigator's position with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office in January, according to an announcement from the city of Athens.
“I look forward to the opportunity I’ve been given,” Hill said. “I look forward to the next chapter and spending some more time with my kids and grandkids.”
Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said finding Hill's replacement will be a challenge.
“The City has been blessed to have Chief Hill for so long,” Borstad said. “He has been with the Athens Police Department for 29 years and that type of dedication is rare.”
Hill began his law enforcement career at Athens Police Department in 1991 as a patrolman. In 2003, he was promoted to assistant chief and in 2006 he came chief.
“I was born in Athens,” Hill said. “I have been in and around Athens my whole life. When you are working to make your home better, that’s incredibly important.”
Hill said community relationships is important to the police department, noting how officers are now working with Athens ISD as school resource officers.
“That program has proven to be very beneficial not only to us, but to the school district,” he said. "Those officers we have in the school have built great relationships with the kids coming through."
Hill has also worked to implement a competitive salary structure at the Athens Police Department, and he's proud of his team of officers.
“They’re a good team,” he said. “We have the support of the community and they’re the reason why.”