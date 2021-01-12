An Athens man died Monday morning after running a stop sign and getting hit by another vehicle in Henderson County.
Thomas Carroll, 78, was driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna passenger van west on Trey Circle and a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was traveling south on Farm-to-Market Road 1616.
For an unknown reason, Carroll disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Trey Circle and FM 1616, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
The pickup struck the right of the passenger van, and both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch of FM 1616.
Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a funeral home in Athens. The driver of the pickup, Larry Webb, 44, of Athens, did not report any injuries at the time of the crash, DPS said.
The investigation is ongoing.