An Athens man was arrested Thursday night for accusations of possessing over 150 videos of child pornography.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, at a residence in the 100 block of Tillison Street around 10 p.m.
Eight deputies found child porn and more charges of promoting child pornography are expected to be filed later, the sheriff's office said. According to police, child porn was found on a phone belonging to Alfaro.
Alfaro remains in the Henderson County Jail as of Friday. Jail records show he has been convicted for driving while intoxicated in 2005, 2009 and 2012.
In 2012, he was sentenced to six months in the county jail along with two years of community supervision and 60 hours of community service. Alfaro was sentenced to 18 months of community service and 80 hours of community service in 2009.
In 2005, he received a year of community supervision and 40 hours of community service.