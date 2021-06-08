The Athens City Council appointed a person to fulfill the mayor position on Tuesday following former Mayor James "Monte" Montgomery's arrest and resignation last week.
Toni Clay, who was sworn in as mayor pro tem in May, was appointed to the mayor role after the council officially accepted Montgomery's resignation.
"In light of this blow to the community, there's not a time that it could be more humbling to be appointed to the mayor seat," Clay said. "During the executive session, I asked the members of council to support and help me live up to the high standard the community deserves and I want to deliver."
Montgomery was arrested on June 3 in Longview on an online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct charge. He was later released from the Gregg County Jail on the same day on a $300,000 bond.
He resigned Friday and Athens officials said they would appoint an interim mayor within the month.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division said Montgomery and three other men arrested as part of a multiagency undercover sting. Montgomery and the other suspects were arrested when they arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors, according to DPS.
Based on the city's charter, a resignation of a city council member or mayor is effective eight days after submission or once a majority of the council accepts.
In Athens, the mayor pro tem acts in place of the mayor when needed, such as at events and council meetings.
Clay was approved as the next mayor after the council met in executive session.
Both Clay and Montgomery were recently reelected in May, and Clay will now serve Montgomery's remaining two-year term. Clay, who started on council in 2017, was just beginning her third term.
She said several people over her past council term ask her if she would run for mayor. Her answer was often either no or probably not as she had no particular ambition to be mayor.
"The mayor has no more power than the other members of council," she said. "It did feel I was in the position at this time for a duty such as this."
She serves as Athens ISD communications coordinator and she is trained in public relations and crisis management.
In a statement Tuesday to the council, Clay said this moment is when the Athens community needs truth to be spoken from a place of leadership.
"Thursday night as we all became aware of the news about Mr. Montgomery‘s arrest in a sting operation for solicitation of a minor, I spoke to every member of this council. Each of us, like each of you, was left literally speechless by the revelation," she said. "I believe I’m speaking the absolute truth when I say not one of us had the slightest inkling that such an awful thing had been on the horizon for our city."
Clay added there is a place for restorative justice and there's trust that both restoration and justice will take place.
"The protection of our children is what is most important. I thank God for members of the law enforcement community who do the unimaginably difficult job of seeking out those who might or do prey on the most vulnerable members of our society — specifically, children who for reasons such as neglect, abuse, dire poverty, and a tragic lack of resources, find themselves being used by adults who know better and should do better."
She hopes that the community can move forward and lead as servants to one another.
Following Clay's mayoral appointment, she said someone must be selected to fill the place 1 council seat that she occupied within 30 days.
Athens' city charter states when a council seat is vacated, the seat shall be filled by appointment.