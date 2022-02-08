Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is also covering Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West's visit to Tyler on Tuesday night. See full coverage online at tylerpaper.com on Wednesday morning and in Thursday's Tyler Morning Telegraph print edition.
Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke visited Tyler on Tuesday to discuss what he says is a lack of power grid preparedness during Winter Storm Uri and discussed how to keep the lights on in Texas.
During the February 2021 power outages, O’Rourke said the people of Texas stuck together and helped each other while Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott blamed “windmills and the Green New Deal and everyone but the person who sits at the desk where the buck stops in Texas.”
He recalled a story of a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran who had no power in his home and could not charge his oxygen tank. O’Rourke said the man went to his truck to try and charge his tank and was later found dead of hypothermia.
“Starting in 2011, we had a similar challenge to our grid and again in 2014,” O’Rourke said during his campaign stop at the Glass Recreation Center that was attended by more than 100 people.
“Those in positions were warned about the vulnerabilities underlying our ability to keep the lights on … in the state of Texas. They did absolutely nothing with that information to protect the people of Texas," he said.
Even with warnings, natural gas suppliers that fuel generators producing electricity were not prepared for the extreme winter weather, O’Rourke said, which led to power outages.
O'Rourke on Tuesday outlined his plan to ensure the power grid remains operating.
He said he will winterize the gas supply, interconnect Texas’s grid with the rest of the grid in the country, send money to the people rather than raising utility costs, go after those who made illegal profits from the outages and "put a cop on the beat" for gas trading.
“That, ladies and gentlemen … is how we keep the lights on in the state of Texas,” O’Rourke told the crowd.
Through ensuring the power stays on in Texas, other bigger issues can be focused on and changed, he said. O'Rourke's goal is to have a good public education system, expand Medicaid, lower property taxes, create better jobs and more.
“Those are all things that bring us together, make us a better state and most Texans, regardless of party affiliation, can agree on,” he said.
O’Rourke said he is focused on addressing the important issues he is hearing from Texans. Regardless of zip code or country of origin, O’Rourke said he wants everyone to have education, jobs and more that help them advance in life.
“When we speak with pride about everyone in our communities — we don't try to scare anyone about anyone else — when we say all of us together are the future of this state, I think we’re going to see better results and better outcomes,” O’Rourke said.
He also said when it comes to immigration, he looks forward to “gathering people who understand this issue better than any other people in any other state and as a united front coming to the federal government and saying, ‘This is how we should rewrite our immigration laws to reflect our values, our lived experiences, our reality.'"
He added it is essential to follow the laws on both sides of the border and also honor the people who are coming to our country or seeking asylum.
“Instead of fear mongering and the scare tactics and activating 10,000 members of the Guard … we’ve got to have policies that work for this state,” O’Rourke said. “Right now, Abbott is creating more chaos and confusion at the border and trying to scare people in Texas about other people who are in their communities, and that's just wrong.”
He also said he will defend the Second Amendment by ensuring Texas continues the “tradition of responsible gun ownership” through background checks and safe storage laws.
Texas is also seen as a strong oil and gas state, which O’Rourke said he is proud of. As such, he looks to expand on the state's energy independence through defending oil and gas while bringing in more jobs in hydrogen, geothermal, wind and solar energies.
Attendees at the event also asked O'Rourke questions about reproductive health care freedom, lower college costs, critical race theory, teacher pay, rights of non-binary youth and more.
“I’m going to make sure that I fight for the people of Tyler, Smith County and East Texas,” O’Rourke said. “I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat or Independent — that you’re a Texan is all I need to know…”
O'Rourke is challenged by Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Rich Wakeland in the Democratic primary for governor.
Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Feb. 14.